Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:25 AM
Life & Style

BBQ Fiesta under way at Dhaka Regency

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

BBQ Fiesta under way at Dhaka Regency

BBQ Fiesta under way at Dhaka Regency

The much awaitedwinter festival has just begun at thecapital's one of the most happening &trendyhotels-- Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resorttitled as "BBQ Fiesta at Dhaka Regency" and the festival is being held in the signature garden restaurant, Grill on the Skyline- a charming setting under an open sky where the aromas of the gourmet grilled delicacies reach the heavens located on the rooftop of Dhaka Regency. The restaurant offers an unobstructed view of the airport runway along with a secret garden for diners.
Much to the delight of its diners andIn keeping with the tradition, the hotel is on schedule this year, adding more items to the menu to incorporate a multitude of new meaty cuisines as well as seafood dishes.
BBQ Fest will be available at Dhaka Regency until 30 December 2022from 6pm to 11pm every evening.








