Saturday, 26 November, 2022
'Ami Nei' appreciated by Sohage

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

‘Ami Nei’ appreciated by Sohage

‘Ami Nei’ appreciated by Sohage

A new music video of Sohage has been released recently. The song titled 'Ami Nei' is penned by Zamshed. Composed by Sohage and Shihab Raihan.
Young and talented vocalist Saidul Islam Sohage thinks about music all the time. Popular youth band Nisarga's vocals are popularly known as Sohage. His singing career began in 2003 with stage performances. However, his interest in music developed during his studies in class IX. In 2012, friends formed the band Nisarga to maintain the continuity of the song. Then he did some stage shows in the country with this band. The band has released three albums so far. The first album was released in 2014. The second followed in 2018 and their third album was released in 2020.
Another new album titled 'Bhastabata' is currently in the work. The song's music video featured the band members Nisarga. This music video has been well appreciated by the audience. Currently finished work on another new song. Music video shooting will start next month. The music video will be released to audiences early in the new year.


