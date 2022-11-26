

Winter fashion hits the park

But in other part of the country nature changed slowly to give the hint of winter. The leaf starts falling and the dust makes life hell. But winter means the festival of Bangladeshi. Apart from pitha and other festival, it also festival for fashion concerned people. So the fashion houses also go on berserk in this season,

'Winter Festival' is going on at Rang Bangladesh, the popular fashion house of the country.

This year's winter collection is elegant in designs arranged on the theme of winter trees. Black, ash, white, coffee, brown, olive, matte violet, yellow ocher, magenta, blue, peach, light brown are used as primary colors.

Cotton, twill, viscose, half-silk, knit and linen fabric designs have been highlighted using various value added media. These include cutting swing, screen print, block print and handwork.

Winter fashion hits the park

These winter collections are made from main brand Rang Bangladesh apart from sub-brands West Rang, Shradhanjali and Rang Junior. Every product is affordable.

Buyers will find this winter festival clothes at all outlets outside Dhaka and Dhaka. Apart from showrooms, winter wear is also available online.













Agrahayan, the 8th Month of the 12 Months of Bangla Calendar, is the season of dew. Dew drops fall on grass, indicating the arrival of the winter. The weather is neither hot nor cold in this season, so a soothing environment prevails everywhere. But in north of Bangladesh the temperature drops drastically, so it's getting cold.But in other part of the country nature changed slowly to give the hint of winter. The leaf starts falling and the dust makes life hell. But winter means the festival of Bangladeshi. Apart from pitha and other festival, it also festival for fashion concerned people. So the fashion houses also go on berserk in this season,'Winter Festival' is going on at Rang Bangladesh, the popular fashion house of the country.This year's winter collection is elegant in designs arranged on the theme of winter trees. Black, ash, white, coffee, brown, olive, matte violet, yellow ocher, magenta, blue, peach, light brown are used as primary colors.Cotton, twill, viscose, half-silk, knit and linen fabric designs have been highlighted using various value added media. These include cutting swing, screen print, block print and handwork.Apart from traditional, western wear is also the highlight of this collection. For girls there are sarees, ready blouses, punches, ladies waistcoats, three pieces, single kameez, tops, shawls, shrugs, ladies coat-pants. Apart from this, single veils will also be available as part of the regular collection. But the main attraction of the winter collection is the shawl. Can be worn with any outfit. Not only girls but boys collection is equally attractive. Punjabi, katua, full sleeved and half sleeved t-shirts, shirts, shawls with waist to chase away the winter. There are winter clothes for adults as well as children. This collection includes full shirts, t-shirts, loincloths, frocks, three-pieces and single kameez.These winter collections are made from main brand Rang Bangladesh apart from sub-brands West Rang, Shradhanjali and Rang Junior. Every product is affordable.Buyers will find this winter festival clothes at all outlets outside Dhaka and Dhaka. Apart from showrooms, winter wear is also available online.