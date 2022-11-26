

Tania Sharmin’s journey as culinary artiste

Tania Shermin has become a familiar face in television, she received a lot of awards of acknowledgement from local and foreign culinary institutions. She is now leading the assessor team in Bangladesh Technical Education Board; in addition she regularly writes articles in daily newspapers and food magazines. Tania has assessed in different districts of Bangladesh. She is the founding member of renowned culinary institute 'Shunipun Cooking Academy'.

What was a hobby has now evolved into a passion. Since 2010, Tania is the host and main culinary artist in popular Bangladesh Television (BTV) show 'Shaadh o Shashtho'. This show specializes on patient and kids' diet, giving its viewers number of delicious and healthy recipes.

Tania Shermin curates those recipes through rigorous research and finds the best recipes for her audience. This show has touched lives of city dwellers and people living in remote areas throughout Bangladesh alike. She has been getting a lot of praises for raising awareness of proper diet through her show.

Tanis has worked with Samsung, Pran, Rupchada, ACI, Bashundhara, LG Butterfly and other numerous world-renowned brands as cooking expert and advisor. Throughout her career she got a lot of awards for her contribution to put Bangladeshi cuisine on world map. She now regularly judges on different cooking competitions.







Nowadays, cooking is no more limited to kitchen. This has now occupied a spot in global stage as a leading cultural and commercialactivity. Bangladeshi cuisine has now taken its well-deserved spot in world cuisine. Bangladeshi cuisine is now very popular in world stage. Today we will talk about Bangladeshi cuisine with renowned culinary artiste Tania Shermin.Tania Shermin has become a familiar face in television, she received a lot of awards of acknowledgement from local and foreign culinary institutions. She is now leading the assessor team in Bangladesh Technical Education Board; in addition she regularly writes articles in daily newspapers and food magazines. Tania has assessed in different districts of Bangladesh. She is the founding member of renowned culinary institute 'Shunipun Cooking Academy'.What was a hobby has now evolved into a passion. Since 2010, Tania is the host and main culinary artist in popular Bangladesh Television (BTV) show 'Shaadh o Shashtho'. This show specializes on patient and kids' diet, giving its viewers number of delicious and healthy recipes.Tania Shermin curates those recipes through rigorous research and finds the best recipes for her audience. This show has touched lives of city dwellers and people living in remote areas throughout Bangladesh alike. She has been getting a lot of praises for raising awareness of proper diet through her show.Tanis has worked with Samsung, Pran, Rupchada, ACI, Bashundhara, LG Butterfly and other numerous world-renowned brands as cooking expert and advisor. Throughout her career she got a lot of awards for her contribution to put Bangladeshi cuisine on world map. She now regularly judges on different cooking competitions.