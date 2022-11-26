

Int’l women entrepreneurs’ summit held

On the first day of the Summit State Minister for the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined a panel session titled "ICT-Smart Bangladesh the Next Frontier" as the chief guest.

In his speech, the state minister highlighted the empowerment of women all over the world and the role of women in the society.

Palak said that the world's best teacher and economist is mother. Referring to his childhood, he said that he himself grew up in a matriarchal family.

As his mother used to take family decisions, now his wife plays an important role in his family.

"The role of women in the family is immense. We should prioritize and respect women in all places of office, court, workplace, etc." he said.

On the occasion, the state minister learned about the initiative of a marginalized woman entrepreneur named "NittoXpress" and assured her of a grant from the IDEA project to recognize her talent, patience, honesty and hard work.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the authorities of the organizations for arranging such a wonderful conference in Bangladesh.

The session was also attended by Basis President Russell T. Ahmed, E-CAB President Shomi Kaiser, Managing Director of Nagad Tanveer A Mishuk, Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh Rubaba Dowla Matin, Co-founder & CEO of Chaldal Limited Waseem Alim, CEO Dun & Bradstreet Zara Mahbub, BACCO General Secretary Towhid Hossain and the Chief Operating Officer of QonBay Anina Ho.















