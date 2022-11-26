Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Int’l women entrepreneurs’ summit held

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Women\'s Own Report

Int’l women entrepreneurs’ summit held

Int’l women entrepreneurs’ summit held

A two-day International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit (IWES)-2022, a joint initiative of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh-India Business Council (BIBC), held at Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel in the city on November 23 to November 24.
On the first day of the Summit State Minister for the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined a panel session titled "ICT-Smart Bangladesh the Next Frontier" as the chief guest.
In his speech, the state minister highlighted the empowerment of women all over the world and the role of women in the society.
Palak said that the world's best teacher and economist is mother. Referring to his childhood, he said that he himself grew up in a matriarchal family.
 As his mother used to take family decisions, now his wife plays an important role in his family.
"The role of women in the family is immense. We should prioritize and respect women in all places of office, court, workplace, etc." he said.
On the occasion, the state minister learned about the initiative of a marginalized woman entrepreneur named "NittoXpress" and assured her of a grant from the IDEA project to recognize her talent, patience, honesty and hard work.
He expressed his sincere thanks to the authorities of the organizations for arranging such a wonderful conference in Bangladesh.
The session was also attended by Basis President Russell T. Ahmed, E-CAB President Shomi Kaiser, Managing Director of Nagad Tanveer A Mishuk, Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh Rubaba Dowla Matin, Co-founder & CEO of Chaldal Limited Waseem Alim, CEO Dun & Bradstreet  Zara Mahbub, BACCO General Secretary Towhid Hossain and the Chief Operating Officer of QonBay Anina Ho.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
Early winter hair care
Tania Sharmin’s journey as culinary artiste
Int’l women entrepreneurs’ summit held
‘Menstruation leave’ key to empowering women further
Climate change impact on women
Binthey Naeem’s RBD.Reliance deals with native dresses
Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival, WHO says in shift


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft