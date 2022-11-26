

Misto Hossain The Author is a Banker and freelancer

It's a good news that according to the world Economic Forum (WEF) Bangladesh now ranks seventh in the world in the political empowerment of women where women hold 50 seats in the country's parliament and 120000 local political offices. It is noted that our prime minister, deputy speaker, Two state minister are women. Apart from political Leadership, Many women are in the top position in judiciary, administration, defence, diplomacy, air force, bank or other financial institution etc. The number of working women in Bangladesh is 18.6 million in which 57% of the country's women are engaged in the workforce while they account for 80% of the readymade garments sectors, the backbone of the country's highest foreign currency bearer.

In participating in the every sectors of the economy, the women have to face many physical, mental & social obstacles. One of the major health issue of women is menstruation which creates difficulties for women in their workplace though it's a blessings to become a mother. Women Spends around 3000 days menstruating in her whole spam of life. Every 28 or so women starts bleeding & lasts around 2 to 7/10 days.

During menstruation women have to face many problems. Some women faces Menorrhagia (Heavy bleeding) which cannot be controlled at all specially for those women who have ovarian cyst or tuberculosis in uterus.

‘Menstruation leave’ key to empowering women further

We go through an example. Farzana Ahmed Tonni (Psudhulo name) is working a reputed bank in Bangladesh. She has many hormonal problems including cyst in left ovary. During menstruation, She has to suffer heavy flow of blood. Sometimes her worn dresses are spotted by blood. Besides She has to suffer severe pain & low pressure due to heavy flow of blood. Sometimes She became senseless & her colleagues admit her in the hospital. It's is very difficult for her to attend the bank during her menstruation period but she has to continue office because it's impossible to take leave in every month from her authority. So, she has to go to bank and serve the customer & have to face embracing situation in front of the customer and make transactional error in which she has to give financial compensations. In this situation Tonni has decided to leave the job. Like Tonni many women wants to leave the job for this reasons including menopause or pregnancy. This is a threats for the economy. One survey shows that 1% decrease in female employment could less $11.3 billion in GDP. So, it's the High time considered about the menstruation leave.

Menstrual leave is a type of leave where a person may have the opportunity to take paid or unpaid leave from their organisation if they are menstruating and are unable to go to work because of this. At least 2/1 days are mandatory to give if she needs as a menstruation leave.

Many countries have introduced menstruation leave such as- South Korea, Taiwan & Zambia etc. In South Korea, women can take one day unpaid leave in a month. Indonesia gives women the right to two days of menstrual leave per month, these are not additional leaves. In Japan, Article 68 of the Labour Standards Law states, "When a woman for whom work during menstrual periods would be specially difficult has requested leave, the employer shall not employ such woman on days of the menstrual period. In Taiwan gives women three days of "menstrual leave" per year, which will not be calculated toward the 30 days of "common sick leave". In the African country of Zambia, women are legally entitled to take a day off each month due to their menstrual leave policy, which is known as "Mothers day". In India, there are some private companies, including Byju's, Zomato and Culture Magazine that provide their female employees this benefit. Bihar is the only state in the country that has government-approved period leaves. Spain as the first western country has declared that people who suffering from painful periods will from next year be entitled to a minimum of three days of menstrual leave per month, with the possibility of extending this to five days.

So, it's the time to take initiative for Menstruation leave. If menstrual leave is implemented,, it has the potential to improve the Health and well being menstruate or specially those who have severe illness during Menstruation. As a result more women will be highly motivated to engage the job sector & to continue the job until the retirement. This will increase our GDP rate where only 37% women plays a role in GDP, this rate will be increased if the Government offers women at least 1/2 paid or unpaid Menstruation leave for them. Besides it will increase respect to the women where as menstruation is treated as a embracing matter, prohibited from holy place, in some cases isolated during this period & women fell shy, curse in some cases. A Survey shows that about 90% women hides this from others because having a negative attitude of the society though Menstruation is blessing for women enjoying of motherhood. If Bangladesh formulates the laws of leave, it will be a role model in South Asian country & a good step for women empowerment in which our Government is very concern & has already taken many remarkable initiatives for women.



















Bangladesh is Going to be declared as a developing country in 2026 after graduating from a least developed country. The vision of becoming an upper middle income country by 2031 and a high income country by 2041 is in the process.In the country's economic development, women are participating in every sectors which is remarkable. According to the survey, the ratio of women and men of Bangladesh is 100:98 which is notable for Bangladesh. By ignoring this large part of population, the expected development is never ever possible.It's a good news that according to the world Economic Forum (WEF) Bangladesh now ranks seventh in the world in the political empowerment of women where women hold 50 seats in the country's parliament and 120000 local political offices. It is noted that our prime minister, deputy speaker, Two state minister are women. Apart from political Leadership, Many women are in the top position in judiciary, administration, defence, diplomacy, air force, bank or other financial institution etc. The number of working women in Bangladesh is 18.6 million in which 57% of the country's women are engaged in the workforce while they account for 80% of the readymade garments sectors, the backbone of the country's highest foreign currency bearer.In participating in the every sectors of the economy, the women have to face many physical, mental & social obstacles. One of the major health issue of women is menstruation which creates difficulties for women in their workplace though it's a blessings to become a mother. Women Spends around 3000 days menstruating in her whole spam of life. Every 28 or so women starts bleeding & lasts around 2 to 7/10 days.During menstruation women have to face many problems. Some women faces Menorrhagia (Heavy bleeding) which cannot be controlled at all specially for those women who have ovarian cyst or tuberculosis in uterus.Some faces severe pain which made her sick, sometimes she has to admit to hospital. Some faces other problems such as vomiting, low pressure, tiredness, breathing problem, discomfort, dizziness, headache, diarrhoea, moodiness, sadness, anxiety etc. It is more painful for job- holder women who have to go to their jobs while experiencing period related disorder. The women have to move from one place to another by bus, rickshaw or other vehicles. This increases her pain or bleeding which is threat for some women health who have cyst or tuberculosis. When they have to go to the office in this situation becomes ugly.We go through an example. Farzana Ahmed Tonni (Psudhulo name) is working a reputed bank in Bangladesh. She has many hormonal problems including cyst in left ovary. During menstruation, She has to suffer heavy flow of blood. Sometimes her worn dresses are spotted by blood. Besides She has to suffer severe pain & low pressure due to heavy flow of blood. Sometimes She became senseless & her colleagues admit her in the hospital. It's is very difficult for her to attend the bank during her menstruation period but she has to continue office because it's impossible to take leave in every month from her authority. So, she has to go to bank and serve the customer & have to face embracing situation in front of the customer and make transactional error in which she has to give financial compensations. In this situation Tonni has decided to leave the job. Like Tonni many women wants to leave the job for this reasons including menopause or pregnancy. This is a threats for the economy. One survey shows that 1% decrease in female employment could less $11.3 billion in GDP. So, it's the High time considered about the menstruation leave.Menstrual leave is a type of leave where a person may have the opportunity to take paid or unpaid leave from their organisation if they are menstruating and are unable to go to work because of this. At least 2/1 days are mandatory to give if she needs as a menstruation leave.Many countries have introduced menstruation leave such as- South Korea, Taiwan & Zambia etc. In South Korea, women can take one day unpaid leave in a month. Indonesia gives women the right to two days of menstrual leave per month, these are not additional leaves. In Japan, Article 68 of the Labour Standards Law states, "When a woman for whom work during menstrual periods would be specially difficult has requested leave, the employer shall not employ such woman on days of the menstrual period. In Taiwan gives women three days of "menstrual leave" per year, which will not be calculated toward the 30 days of "common sick leave". In the African country of Zambia, women are legally entitled to take a day off each month due to their menstrual leave policy, which is known as "Mothers day". In India, there are some private companies, including Byju's, Zomato and Culture Magazine that provide their female employees this benefit. Bihar is the only state in the country that has government-approved period leaves. Spain as the first western country has declared that people who suffering from painful periods will from next year be entitled to a minimum of three days of menstrual leave per month, with the possibility of extending this to five days.So, it's the time to take initiative for Menstruation leave. If menstrual leave is implemented,, it has the potential to improve the Health and well being menstruate or specially those who have severe illness during Menstruation. As a result more women will be highly motivated to engage the job sector & to continue the job until the retirement. This will increase our GDP rate where only 37% women plays a role in GDP, this rate will be increased if the Government offers women at least 1/2 paid or unpaid Menstruation leave for them. Besides it will increase respect to the women where as menstruation is treated as a embracing matter, prohibited from holy place, in some cases isolated during this period & women fell shy, curse in some cases. A Survey shows that about 90% women hides this from others because having a negative attitude of the society though Menstruation is blessing for women enjoying of motherhood. If Bangladesh formulates the laws of leave, it will be a role model in South Asian country & a good step for women empowerment in which our Government is very concern & has already taken many remarkable initiatives for women.