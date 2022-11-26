

Frontier Stations

Because of this, Shakeel Durrani's book "Frontier Stations" is commendable for capturing the experiences of rural Pakistan. Government employee Shakeel Durrani has held a number of significant administrative positions.

You can refer to it as a book about the Pakistan Administrative Services, a memoir, an autobiography, or an oral insider account of a civil servant. This five-part book has excellent editing in addition to very strong writing.

You can find the famous books on pakistan politics or best books to read in life if you give it your time. You should read this book before you die because it contains useful information about how to govern your society.

Memories about the author's early education, his time in high school and college, some of his favourite people, and the start of his career are included in the book's first section. He also mentioned his brief terms as the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan in it.

First Section

The stories from the border region are the subject of one chapter in this book. The Afridi brothers have been mentioned by the author. The two warring nations gave these two brave brothers military awards for their acts of bravery. In March 1915, the Germans gave one of these brothers the Iron Cross, and a month later, the British gave the other brother the Victoria Cross. In addition to this, the author provides a thorough description of Pashtun Wali in this chapter, highlighting both its advantages and disadvantages.

The stories in this chapter provide information about this controversial and challenging region, where managing government has always been challenging. This is because the area's geographic characteristics have historically made it a border region. But we cannot ignore the geopolitical implications of any management failure.

The author also draws attention to the lack of governing ambition, purpose, and sincerity. The author explains why the state found it difficult to restore its writ and goes into great detail about the challenges and obstacles that led to the abolition of state writ in FATA.



Second Section

The Famous Book on Pakistan Politics include the second section of the book, "Romance of Frontier," which is titled "The Dark Past and Uncertain Future of Former States and Former Tribal Areas Like Chitral, Swat, Dir and Malakand Agency," discusses these gloomy past and uncertain future. The history of the tribal areas is explored in this section of the book. This chapter addresses the tribe as an institution and it is informed that it is so, as well as the people who moved there and important individuals, as well as the tribal people and their aspirations. Why is it so difficult?

This chapter examines the reasons why these regions were regarded as buffer zones and how they were nonetheless subject to laws like the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). The author claims that it was a system founded on traditions, but regrettably, individuals who do not understand its spirit have greatly damaged its reputation.

The FCR was successful because it was in direct opposition to the retributive mentality of the criminal justice system that prevailed in more populated areas. It has been said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's infamous New Forward Policy and the development of special forces like the Frontier Corps were wise decisions. The author describes what happened after 9/11 and how it affected the area. He also clarified the rationale behind the merging of 7 tribal groups in KPK.

Third Section

In the third section of the book, the author lamented the declining standards in the modern day while praising the services, principles, honesty, and integrity of some former government officials. This section's chapters document the decline in leadership, the absence of good governance in practise, and corruption and ineptitude. The jirga system and other alternative dispute resolution procedures were encouraged by poor service delivery and a lack of changes in the police and judicial systems, which weakened the writ of the state.

What is it that distinguishes some concerns as being more essential than others? Depending on the meaning we give them, yes. Because we don't know enough about a complex topic, we may simplify it. Concerns over animals and climate change are similar.

Critical Issues is the title of the fourth chapter of the book. The author calls readers' attention to Pakistan's rural areas' threatened fauna in this part. The masher fish and the markhor are in danger due to illegal hunting and disregard for wildlife conservation on the part of people.

What is it that separates some concerns as being more essential than others? Depending on the meaning we give them, yes. Because we don't know enough about a complex topic, we may simplify it. Concerns over animals and climate change are similar.

Fourth Section

Critical Issues is the title of the fourth chapter of the book. The author calls readers' attention to Pakistan's rural areas' threatened fauna in this part. The masher fish and the markhor are in danger due to illegal hunting and disregard for wildlife conservation on the part of people.

The biggest crisis is in the railways, which is followed by issues with water and power. No other national leader, including General Pervez Musharraf, has made an effort to reverse the railways' decline. Another very critical issue that no one worries about is environmental damage. The requirement for planning land usage is also urgent. The master plan is broken even in a big metropolis like Islamabad, by the government and powerful people. It appears that without sound land use planning, the entire nation will soon resemble a one large slum.

This book also include in best modern political books and good for beginners too.



Fifth Section

The egos of the ruling circles, military leaders, and self-centered politicians are discussed in the fifth section of the book. The author makes the observation that many violent situations, like the riots in Karachi on May 12, 2007, could have been avoided if the government had desired to pursue a peaceful course of action. The desire for dynamic and committed leadership that can ensure that the nation advances in all facets of life is expressed as the section's conclusion.

The author discusses the complications of being a government servant while talking about his own experience. He claims that carrying out his professional responsibilities while facing intense political pressure is like to living in a glass house. In his letter, he claims that it is a matter of record that he was never able to serve out the full term in any office and that the "competent" authorities always found a way to get rid of him due to disputes with him.

They claim to have discovered that competent authority is frequently questionable. This is the hard reality of working for the government. Either they must protect specific interests or suffer the consequences of being truthful.

The best books are written by general Pakistanis, and because they are both popular history and what might be described as a tale of elite immunity. Popular history typically does not provide an explanation for why historical events occurred while critically assessing material. On the other hand, only explanations based on effects are provided. Experts must read this book as a reference and as a tool to comprehend later advancements in Pakistan Administrative Services.



Courtesy: Literacy Times









The management and governance of Pakistan's urban areas are extensively discussed in our popular literature, but the circumstances in the country's rural areas are rarely mentioned. Only when someone in a powerful place writes about these topics do they receive attention.Because of this, Shakeel Durrani's book "Frontier Stations" is commendable for capturing the experiences of rural Pakistan. Government employee Shakeel Durrani has held a number of significant administrative positions.You can refer to it as a book about the Pakistan Administrative Services, a memoir, an autobiography, or an oral insider account of a civil servant. This five-part book has excellent editing in addition to very strong writing.You can find the famous books on pakistan politics or best books to read in life if you give it your time. You should read this book before you die because it contains useful information about how to govern your society.Memories about the author's early education, his time in high school and college, some of his favourite people, and the start of his career are included in the book's first section. He also mentioned his brief terms as the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan in it.First SectionThe stories from the border region are the subject of one chapter in this book. The Afridi brothers have been mentioned by the author. The two warring nations gave these two brave brothers military awards for their acts of bravery. In March 1915, the Germans gave one of these brothers the Iron Cross, and a month later, the British gave the other brother the Victoria Cross. In addition to this, the author provides a thorough description of Pashtun Wali in this chapter, highlighting both its advantages and disadvantages.The stories in this chapter provide information about this controversial and challenging region, where managing government has always been challenging. This is because the area's geographic characteristics have historically made it a border region. But we cannot ignore the geopolitical implications of any management failure.The author also draws attention to the lack of governing ambition, purpose, and sincerity. The author explains why the state found it difficult to restore its writ and goes into great detail about the challenges and obstacles that led to the abolition of state writ in FATA.Second SectionThe Famous Book on Pakistan Politics include the second section of the book, "Romance of Frontier," which is titled "The Dark Past and Uncertain Future of Former States and Former Tribal Areas Like Chitral, Swat, Dir and Malakand Agency," discusses these gloomy past and uncertain future. The history of the tribal areas is explored in this section of the book. This chapter addresses the tribe as an institution and it is informed that it is so, as well as the people who moved there and important individuals, as well as the tribal people and their aspirations. Why is it so difficult?This chapter examines the reasons why these regions were regarded as buffer zones and how they were nonetheless subject to laws like the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). The author claims that it was a system founded on traditions, but regrettably, individuals who do not understand its spirit have greatly damaged its reputation.The FCR was successful because it was in direct opposition to the retributive mentality of the criminal justice system that prevailed in more populated areas. It has been said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's infamous New Forward Policy and the development of special forces like the Frontier Corps were wise decisions. The author describes what happened after 9/11 and how it affected the area. He also clarified the rationale behind the merging of 7 tribal groups in KPK.Third SectionIn the third section of the book, the author lamented the declining standards in the modern day while praising the services, principles, honesty, and integrity of some former government officials. This section's chapters document the decline in leadership, the absence of good governance in practise, and corruption and ineptitude. The jirga system and other alternative dispute resolution procedures were encouraged by poor service delivery and a lack of changes in the police and judicial systems, which weakened the writ of the state.What is it that distinguishes some concerns as being more essential than others? Depending on the meaning we give them, yes. Because we don't know enough about a complex topic, we may simplify it. Concerns over animals and climate change are similar.Critical Issues is the title of the fourth chapter of the book. The author calls readers' attention to Pakistan's rural areas' threatened fauna in this part. The masher fish and the markhor are in danger due to illegal hunting and disregard for wildlife conservation on the part of people.What is it that separates some concerns as being more essential than others? Depending on the meaning we give them, yes. Because we don't know enough about a complex topic, we may simplify it. Concerns over animals and climate change are similar.Fourth SectionCritical Issues is the title of the fourth chapter of the book. The author calls readers' attention to Pakistan's rural areas' threatened fauna in this part. The masher fish and the markhor are in danger due to illegal hunting and disregard for wildlife conservation on the part of people.The biggest crisis is in the railways, which is followed by issues with water and power. No other national leader, including General Pervez Musharraf, has made an effort to reverse the railways' decline. Another very critical issue that no one worries about is environmental damage. The requirement for planning land usage is also urgent. The master plan is broken even in a big metropolis like Islamabad, by the government and powerful people. It appears that without sound land use planning, the entire nation will soon resemble a one large slum.This book also include in best modern political books and good for beginners too.Fifth SectionThe egos of the ruling circles, military leaders, and self-centered politicians are discussed in the fifth section of the book. The author makes the observation that many violent situations, like the riots in Karachi on May 12, 2007, could have been avoided if the government had desired to pursue a peaceful course of action. The desire for dynamic and committed leadership that can ensure that the nation advances in all facets of life is expressed as the section's conclusion.The author discusses the complications of being a government servant while talking about his own experience. He claims that carrying out his professional responsibilities while facing intense political pressure is like to living in a glass house. In his letter, he claims that it is a matter of record that he was never able to serve out the full term in any office and that the "competent" authorities always found a way to get rid of him due to disputes with him.They claim to have discovered that competent authority is frequently questionable. This is the hard reality of working for the government. Either they must protect specific interests or suffer the consequences of being truthful.The best books are written by general Pakistanis, and because they are both popular history and what might be described as a tale of elite immunity. Popular history typically does not provide an explanation for why historical events occurred while critically assessing material. On the other hand, only explanations based on effects are provided. Experts must read this book as a reference and as a tool to comprehend later advancements in Pakistan Administrative Services.Courtesy: Literacy Times