BHARAT BIBHAG O MOHAN SHADHINATA SHONGRAM

A queer and a rare collection of anecdotes of Second World War in 1942 are mentioned here. Singapore was under British rule and India, as well. To protect the British rule on Singapore they sent 32 thousand Indian soldiers there to fight against Japanese invasion. Furthermore he noted that those Indian soldiers were left abandoned there by the British. Those 32 thousand Indian soldiers in Singapore whom one Mohon Singh was leading (Page: 78). But in 1942 on 16th February Japanese invaded Singapore and the English officers flee away leaving the Indian army unsecured there. At the very moment the renowned leader of this sub-continent Subhas Chandra Bose, well-known as Netaji Subhas Bose came for their help. He organized them and formed 'Azad Hind Force.' He commanded them to attack India to kick away the British from there. The Azad Hind force attacked India through Burma frontier though these operations did not continue long.



The commotions and liberation activities up-roared for an Independent India was desired by both the Muslim and the Hindu prominent leaders, yet according to the writer the Hindu nation never wanted to see India will be administered by the Muslims. Yet they fought against the English standing side by side with the Muslims here.



At that time the writer also took part at his young age in the struggle for independence. He met several vateran leaders of that time who visited Dacca. In his young age he noticed and read several Hindu-Muslim riots and communal fighting before the division of United British-India. He was an active member of Muslim league Student Front. Our father of nation Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was front line leader at that time in the nationalist movement of Pakistan.



In the liberation war of Bangladesh he came across number 10 Theatre Street of Calcutta, where an office was allotted by the Indian Government to use as temporary office of exile Bangladesh Officials. "In addition to that, ministers and other officials were regularly paid monthly salaries by the Indian government" (Page-187).



This book is an important source of our history for determining our heredity, culture, origin and nationality unerringly. At this present political chaos, these types of books work as guideline for our nation's stability.



















