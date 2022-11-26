|
Two poems by Nafis Ahmed Bhuiyan
Driver's Day (Songs of Innocence)
Pokes of delight in thy home.
Do thou hear that bliss?
I on a side, looking those lambs,
Drawing smile in silence
"Stop thee, good man.
'Tis our home
Leave us here, can we have some loan?
"No need", came reply
With his smile wider than mine.
And so I ask to thee
Why take no penny?
"Their loud cheer, make me appear,
In that seventh cloud.
Winds around my drive
Carry those cheers
I happy, 'tis my food.
Driver's Day (Songs of Experience)
Shut your scream
'Tis not my dream.
Dark clouds are coming.
No words came
Yet the horns heard loud
I can't smell the rain.
Move your clays
Give my money
All words are waste.
These happy songs or those planes
Will give thou no food