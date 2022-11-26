



Pokes of delight in thy home.

Do thou hear that bliss?

I on a side, looking those lambs,

Drawing smile in silence

Two poems by Nafis Ahmed Bhuiyan

"Stop thee, good man.

'Tis our home

Leave us here, can we have some loan?



"No need", came reply

With his smile wider than mine.



And so I ask to thee

Why take no penny?



"Their loud cheer, make me appear,

In that seventh cloud.

Winds around my drive

Carry those cheers

I happy, 'tis my food.







Driver's Day (Songs of Experience)



Shut your scream

'Tis not my dream.

Dark clouds are coming.



No words came

Yet the horns heard loud

I can't smell the rain.



Move your clays

Give my money

All words are waste.



These happy songs or those planes

