Rescue personnels remove falling debris from the body of seven-year-old Indonesian girl Ashika Nur Fauziah after she was found dead under the rubble at Cugenang village, in Cianjur, on November 25, 2022. Ashika Nur Fauziah, also known as Cika, was the subject of a day-long rescue effort after an earthquake killed 272 people in West Java. Emergency workers found her body under rubble in the worst-hit district of Cianjur. photo : AFP