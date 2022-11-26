Uganda closes schools to fight Ebola, new cases fall

KAMPALA, Nov 25: Uganda closed schools nationwide on Friday to curb the spread of Ebola, despite the health minister insisting to AFP that new cases had declined.

The directive to close schools two weeks before the end of term was announced earlier this month following the deaths of eight children from the highly contagious disease.

But in recent weeks, the number of new infections registered in the capital Kampala and the epicentres of Mubende and Kassanda has declined, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told AFP.

"The major breakthrough in this fight against Ebola for Uganda is that the communities have realised that Ebola is deadly and it kills," she said.

"We encourage the population to remain alert and cooperate with the health teams if we are to win this battle and there are signs Uganda is winning," she added.

Uganda's WHO office said Thursday that as of November 22, no case had been declared for nine days in Kamapala, 10 days in Mubende and 12 days in Kassanda.

The outbreak has claimed 55 lives out of 141 cases according to Ugandan authorities, who have imposed lockdowns in Mubende and Kassanda.

The measures include a dusk-to-dawn curfew, a ban on personal travel and the closure of markets, bars and churches. -AFP

















