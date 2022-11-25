Video
Snatching Of Convicts

Mehedy placed on 7-day remand

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

Mehedy Hasan Omi, an accused in a case filed over snatching away two death row convicts from the Dhaka court premises, was placed on a seven-day remand on Thursday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin passed the order after hearing on remand plea.
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit's Inspector Abul Kalam Azad, and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand plea.
The IO said in his remand prayer, the accused
was directly involved in snatching away the convicts from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court's premises. For this reason he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the whereabouts of others who were also involved in the convicts snatching, the IO added.
Counterterrorism officials arrested Mehedi in Jatrabari area on Wednesday, three days after the two convicts -- Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran and Abu Siddiq Sohel -- were whisked away from police custody. They were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni's Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy.
Mehedi Hasan Omi alias Rafi was a charge-sheeted accused along with 19 other operatives of banned outfit Ansar Al Islam, including the two escaped militants, in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act in 2016. Mehedi got out on bail in mid-2017.    
Mehedy also took part in the killing mission of blogger Nazimuddin Samad, a student of Jagannath University.



