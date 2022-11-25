IORA trade, investment potentials not fully explored: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that despite the potential for trade and investment, even after more than two decades, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) market is not fully explored by its member states.

"We will work together for ensuring sustainable development through maximum use of marine resources, keeping our oceans healthy. Let this be our commitment today," he said while delivering the opening remarks at the IORA Council of Ministers meeting on Thursday.

He laid emphasis on realizing a regional trade agreement among states in the Indian Ocean region to un-tap intra-IORA trade and investment potentials while chairing the 22nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) meeting in the capital on Thursday.

"The strengthening of economic relations among IORA member states through a regional trade agreement and the elimination of intra IORA trade and investment barriers are now more than ever important," he said.

Dhaka is hosting ministerial level delegations from 16-member countries namely host Bangladesh, Australia, Comoros, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen and one dialogue partner from Japan at the meeting.

Currently, Bangladesh is the chair of the inter-governmental organisation comprising 23 member states and 10 dialogue partners.

Momen said, it is important to rethink the intra-IORA trade and investment dynamics and adopt an approach that would help untap the trade and investment potential.

Momen said the current intra-IORA trade ratio is 35 per cent which is significantly lower than corresponding levels in the EU that is around 60 per cent and North America with around 40 per cent while it is about half of the level of that in East and Southeast Asia.

Momen said IORA has evolved into an important regional group of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean through sustained dialogue and cooperation and now is playing as a key driving force to ensure development, peace and stability in the region.

"However, we are yet to reap the benefits of our latent potentials to make IORA a significant platform of the region," he added.

Bangladesh has always expressed unwavering commitments and pursued them religiously for the betterment of the people of this region.

"As Chair, we feel utmost obligation to devote ourselves to all platforms of IORA to strengthen the organizational framework and add value to the process," said the Bangladesh Minister.

High-level delegations from other member states-- France, Iran, Kenya, Oman, Malaysia, Seychelles and Singapore and dialogue partners--China, Egypt, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Russia, Turkey, the UK and the USA also attended the COM.

Keeping that in mind, the Foreign Minister said the member states have adopted the 'IORA-Development Initiative (IDI)' and which is currently focusing on promoting regional integration, economic and sustainable development initiatives in the region.

"We hope that Dhaka Development Initiative would guide us in our future endeavours to promote shared interest of the region," Momen said.

He put emphasis on developing a framework collectively along with other necessary contingency plans for the region to handle any major environmental disaster in near future as disaster Risk Management is a priority area of IORA.

"We need to think beyond. We need to create a dedicated platform for climate change," he said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister called for everyone's support and contribution to take IORA to a new height for ensuring sustainable development through maximum use of marine resources keeping the oceans healthy.

The IORA as an inter-governmental organisation was established on March 7 in 1997.

Bangladesh assumed the position of the IORA Chair at the 21st IORA COM meeting and adopted the theme of "Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive development" for its chairing period from 2021-2023.







