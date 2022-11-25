Dengue: 1 dies, 519 hospitalised

With another death from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Thursday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 241 this year.

During this time, 519 more patients, including 258 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Dhaka division.

The latest number took Dhaka division's death toll to 148.

A total of 2,022 dengue patients, including 1,142 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals

across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 54,924 dengue cases and 52,661 recoveries so far this year. -UNB











