Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 1 dies, 519 hospitalised

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

With another death from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Thursday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 241 this year.
During this time, 519 more patients, including 258 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Dhaka division.
The latest number took Dhaka division's death toll to 148.
A total of 2,022 dengue patients, including 1,142 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals
across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 54,924 dengue cases and 52,661 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mehedy placed on 7-day remand
Remittance thru agent banking outlets skyrockets
Raising retail power tariff: 3 more cos submit proposals
IORA trade, investment potentials not fully explored: Momen
Dengue: 1 dies, 519 hospitalised
Embolo lifts Swiss to win over Cameroon at World Cup
Son, Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea WC stalemate
BNP may get Suhrawardy Udyan for rally on conditions: Home boss


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft