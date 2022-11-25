Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Son, Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea WC stalemate

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

South Korea players greet their supporters at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 24. PHOTO: AFP

South Korea players greet their supporters at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 24. PHOTO: AFP

DOHA, Nov 24: The returning Son Heung-min could not inspire South Korea as the Tigers of Asia started their World Cup Group H campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in Qatar on Thursday.
Uruguay captain Diego Godin and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde came closest to breaking the deadlock when hitting the woodwork in each half, while Hwang Ui-jo wasted Korea's best chance, skying a shot from 10 yards out with only the goalkeeper to beat.
It was a game of few chances as neither Son on one side nor Uruguay's fearsome strikers Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani could find a clear opening.
With matches against Ghana and group favourites Portugal to come, both sides seemed to be more intent on not losing than pushing for the win at the Education City stadium in Doha.
The early part of the match settled into a predictable pattern as Korea made a fast start and Uruguay sat deep, soaking up the pressure without giving anything away.
In particular, the South Americans kept Korean danger man Son quiet.
Uruguay created the first clear chances as two raking crossfield balls from centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez picked out runners coming in at an angle.
Son, Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea WC stalemate

Son, Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea WC stalemate

Valverde clipped the first over the bar, while Nunez failed to make proper contact on the second from just eight yards out with the goal at his mercy.
Just past the hour mark, Korea should have been in front after a slick passing move opened up the Uruguay defence but unmarked 10 yards out, Hwang fired the ball high over the bar.
Godin then went closest to scoring when he hit the inside of the post with a header from Valverde's outswinging corner.
Neither side could get their game changers into the match, with Son clearly not fully fit, playing his first match since surgery on a broken bone around his eye suffered at the beginning of the month against Marseille in the Champions League.
On the other side, Suarez, Uruguay's all-time record goalscorer, was a peripheral figure and was replaced by fellow veteran Cavani midway through the second period.
Korea increasingly looked to have settled for a point but coach Paulo Bento brought on fan-favourite Lee Kang-in to inject some energy and guile into a flagging side.
Uruguay, though, remained the more dangerous side and Cavani teed up Nunez who fired just wide.
Korean hearts were in their mouths when Valverde crashed a long distance strike off the upright, before Son shot wide up the other end as both sides had chances to win it in injury time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mehedy placed on 7-day remand
Remittance thru agent banking outlets skyrockets
Raising retail power tariff: 3 more cos submit proposals
IORA trade, investment potentials not fully explored: Momen
Dengue: 1 dies, 519 hospitalised
Embolo lifts Swiss to win over Cameroon at World Cup
Son, Suarez subdued in Uruguay-Korea WC stalemate
BNP may get Suhrawardy Udyan for rally on conditions: Home boss


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft