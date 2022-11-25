BNP may get Suhrawardy Udyan for rally on conditions: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will be allowed to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on conditions.

He disclosed it while talking to journalists at a function at Sadarghat in the capital on Thursday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 15, 2022) morning, a delegation of BNP went to the office of DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruque at Minto Road in the capital

and handed over a letter seeking permission to hold a rally at Nayapaltan in the capital on December 10.

At that time, Dhaka City (North) BNP Convener Amanullah Aman, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Organising Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, BNP Dhaka City North and South Member Secretary Aminul Huque and Rafiqul Alam Majnu were present.













