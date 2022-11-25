Video
PM to brief Secys on Sunday at Tejgaon office

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The Secretarial meeting of the Prime Minister will be held on Sunday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office after more than a year. Her meeting with the secretaries of the administration was held on August 18 last year.
Normally, the Secretarial meeting is held every year to brief the government's policies and decisions and give necessary policy
instructions to the heads of all administrative units - ministries and divisions.
However, the meeting of the National Implementation Committee on Administrative Reforms will also be held on the same day at the same place. The Prime Minister is also the head of the NICAR.
According to the Cabinet Division officials, the meeting of NICAR will be held at 11:30am while the Secretarial meeting will be held at 1:00pm. The Prime Minister will chair both the meetings. The officials of the Cabinet Division have been working day and night for the  success of the meeting being held after a long time.
According to the Cabinet Division officials, focusing on taking necessary measures to tackle instability created in the country due to Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister may give necessary instructions to the secretaries usually supervise the overall development and administrative activities of the government.
The Prime Minister has already given indication of probable food crisis in the country after returning from her recent visit to UNGA. She has also given necessary instructions to increase food grain production in the country. The Prime Minister may give special instructions to the secretaries in the meeting.
Besides, the meeting may also discuss implementation of the ongoing development projects and upcoming projects ahead of the national elections.
According to the agenda of the Secretarial meeting, the issues of overall situation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts area, agriculture production, using the abandoned lands for agricultural production, following the financial rules of the government, planning on using the information technology in providing public services, facing the earthquakes, fire incidents, floods and other natural disasters, ensuring good governance and other important issues would be discussed in the meeting.


