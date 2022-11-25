CEC Awal stresses dialogue among political parties to ensure peaceful polls

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday, "Dialogue among political parties is essential to ensure democratic elections in the county."

Speaking at a press conference at Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building he said, "Law enforce agencies cannot ensure neutral elections. In order to make sure a fair and credible election we

need to establish balance of political contest in the electoral field."

Mentioning that, "It is not possible to solve electoral problems by showing strength in the streets," he said, "To resolve this problem dialogue among the political parties is important."

He said, "I do not want to make any political comment but only political parties can bring political stability in the country. It will help us to conduct participatory and free-fair elections."

Expecting cordial cooperation from all the political parties Awal said, "All the political leaders has wisdom, they can realize people welfare more than any other people in the country. We expect political leaders will help each other to conduct a democratic election in the country."

"Government has ministries and other law enforces agencies, which is stack holders of EC," he said and added, "That's why without good willed support of government we cannot success our mission."

Awal said, "Without balance of power in the political field no country can conduct democratic elections. Competitions among the participants, supporters and polling agents show the proper beauty of a free and fair election."











