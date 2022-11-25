Brunei may supply up to 1.3m MT LNG annually: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid hinted on Thursday that Brunei may agree to supply one to 1.3 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other petroleum products to Bangladesh in 2023.

"We are set to sign a 10 to 15-year long agreement to import LNG from Brunei, however, we are also discussing the issue of "deferred payment" for importing 210,000 metric tonnes of diesel from the oil rich country next year," the State Minister said following a meeting with the Deputy Energy Minister of the Brunei Prime Minister office Yang Mulia Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw on Thursday, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said on Thursday.

Nasrul Hamid is now visiting Brunei to follow-up on the agreement that came during the delegation-level meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in October in Dhaka.

An MoU signed during the visit on supply of LNG and other petroleum products will also be renewed.

"The Moll, which was inactive, can now be activated for importing energy from Brunei," the official said. According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh has Import about 325979 metric tones of diesel from Brunei.

Among others Senior Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, BPC Chairman Md ABM Azad Bangladesh Ambassador in Brunei Nahida Rahman Sumona, Brunei's Petroleum Secretary Yang Mulia Azhar bin Haji Yahya, Director Energy Division Mohammad Nizam bin Haji Ismi, Director Petroleum Authority Adrian Wong Kwai Ming and Haji Mohd Zaki bin Haji Hassanol As'shari were present, the Ministry said.







