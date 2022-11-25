PM's visit to Japan delayed: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that the planned visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan would be delayed due to a number of reasons including political situation in Japan and restricted mobility Covid-19.

PM Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to visit Japan on November 29.

Momen said Japan is ready to receive a

Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further deepen the relations between the two countries but we are observing the ongoing political situation in Japan, he told reporters at a media briefing at a hotel in Dhaka.

"They have invited us. We are observing the situation, however, the visit will soon take place. We have not made any official announcement regarding the visit," he told reporters.

"Bangladesh-Japan relations are very deep. It will further be deepened through the visit," he told reporters.

Momen said Japan is keen to elevate the comprehensive relations to a strategic one. "We like each other."

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam made the same remark following a bilateral meeting with the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke, held at InterContinental Hotel.







