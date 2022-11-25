Sacked SP Babul  shown arrested in a DSA case

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 24: Sacked Superintendent of Police Babul Akhter was on Thursday shown arrested in a case filed by the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) under the Digital Security Act in the court of Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abdul Halim.

Babul's lawyer, Golam Mawla Murad told the Daily Observer, at the hearing, the court ordered to show Babul Akter arrested under the Digital Security Act.

Babul was produced in the hearing. The hearing over, Babul was sent back to the Chattogram Central Jail.

Babul is plaintiff-turned-suspect in the murder of his wife, Mahmuda Akhter Mitu.

She was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school.

It happened a few days after Babul, who had been promoted to the rank of superintendent, joined the police headquarters in Dhaka.

After her killing, Babul filed a case against a few unnamed suspects with the Panchlaish Police Station.

After PBI took charge of the investigation, it found Babul's involvement in the murder of his wife and he was arrested.