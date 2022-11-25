Video
Political arbitrariness grows if civil society remains silent: Speakers at webinar

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a webinar on Thursday reminded the civil society that ensuring transparency and accountability requires political goodwill and commitment.
They said, the civil society and their diverse stakeholders always played an important role during various crises and transitional periods including the national liberation struggle of Bangladesh.
They made the comments at a webinar, 'The Role of Youth, Women and Civil Society in Ensuring Transparency and Accountability' hosted  by ARTICLE 19 South Asia, a UK-based human rights organisation.
They said political arbitrariness would grow in the country if the civil society remained inactive.
The civil society can play a vital role in ensuring  accountability of politicians, they said.
Nurul Islam Talukder,MP,  Mahjabin Khaled, former MP and hairperson of Khaled Mosharraf Trust,  and Trans youth leader, dancer, and banker, Sanjiboni Sudha took part in the discussions moderated by Regional Director for ARTICLE 19 South Asia Faruq Faisel.
ARTICLE 19's senior progrmme officer Moriom Shelly explained the organization's activities.
Public and private stakeholders, government officials, politicians, journalists gender and women rights activists, youth leaders, NGO representatives  and Community Based Organisations (CBO)  attended the webinar.  
Nurul Islam Talukder, said that the elders were  misleading the youth. He said that the civil society of Bangladesh "is not neutral". Faruq Faisel said that the cCivil society in Bangladesh "is diverse and vibrant".
"Despite their differences, their common goal is to establish a transparent and accountable Bangladesh where every citizen will have dignity and equal rights," he said.      
Journalist Masuda Bhatti, a consultant of ARTICLE 19 in her keynote paper said persuading political leadership to separate the judiciary from the executive, establishing the National Human Rights Commission and enacting the Right to Information Act were major achievements of the civil society in this country.
She said, political parties in Bangladesh tend to be more arbitrary, when the civil society remained inactive.


