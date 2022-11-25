Air passengers urged to start early for Dhaka airport

Authorities of Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT, Gazipur-Airport) has requested outbound passengers - going to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport - to start early, between 6pm Thursday to 6am Sunday.

A press release, signed by ASM Ilias Shah, project director, made the request to avoid possible traffic congestion during the abovementioned period.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Ltd authorities requested commuters in the capital not to use the route from Khilkhet through airport to Uttara during the same period. -UNB







