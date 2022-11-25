Video
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:00 PM
Home Back Page

Death-row militants snatched on order of top brass of Ansar al-Islam: CTTC  

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The two death row convict militants were snatched from police custody from the Dhaka court premises on the instruction of the top leaders of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam.
Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, Chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said this at a press briefing at the DMP media centre on Thursday noon.
On Wednesday, CTTC arrested Mehdi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, 24, a member of the military wing of Ansar al-Islam, who was involved in the snatching of two convicted militants.
Rafi is also an accused in the case which was filed with Kotwali Police Station in connection with the incident.
Rafi used to recruit members in the 'Askari' wing of the banned militant outfit in coordination with sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque alias Maj Zia, said the CTTC chief.
Rafi led his team in the militants snatching, he said adding that three cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act were filed with Dhaka's Mohammadpur, Sutrapur and Badda Police Stations against Rafi for his involvement in anti-state and anti-government activities in 2016.


