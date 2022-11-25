Video
Home Back Page

BNP to avoid AL’s trap over Dec 10 rally: Gayeshwar

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said on Thursday said their party will avoid the trap of inciting violence by the Awami League over the December 10 rally in the capital.
"As Awami League tried to provoke clashes everywhere during our seven rallies, I think it's not unusual that they'll try to do the same in Dhaka on December 10but I want to say clearly that we (BNP) won't fall into the government's trap. We'll hold the rally avoiding conflict," he said
The BNP leader alleged that the government made various efforts, using the administration and stopping bus services during the party's previous rallies in a bid to provoke the opposition activists to create violence.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the leaders of the party's newly formed committee of Dhaka district unit.
Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said their party has already sought permission from the authorities concerned for holding the Dhaka rally at Nayapaltan on December 10.
"We'll hold the rally there if even they (govt) are unable to give the permission. The rally on December 10 will be held atcvenue we have said. We won't wait for permission as we'll arrange the rally whether we're given permission or not," he said.
Asked whether BNP will announce the final phase of movement for ousting the government from Dhaka rally, Gayeshwar said they will declare programmes depending on the government's move.
"We'll definitely give fresh programmes on December 10. We won't say the game or our movement is over on that day. The government accept people's demand or come up with a positive decision before December 10" he said.    -UNB


