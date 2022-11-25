Video
Hanging bodies of newly-wed couple recovered  

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondent

JHENIDAH, Nov 24:  Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a youth and his wife from a tree at Sadar upazila in Jhenidah district.
The deceased were Ramjan Hossain Rujib, 20, son of Chunu Sheikh, a resident of Haripur village in the upazila, and his wife Mukta Khatun, 18. They got married just two months ago.
Hatgopalpur Police Camp in-charge Billal Hossain said locals spotted the bodies hanging from a branch of a tree in the village field this morning and informed police.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.


