Hanging bodies of newly-wed couple recovered  

JHENIDAH, Nov 24: Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a youth and his wife from a tree at Sadar upazila in Jhenidah district.

The deceased were Ramjan Hossain Rujib, 20, son of Chunu Sheikh, a resident of Haripur village in the upazila, and his wife Mukta Khatun, 18. They got married just two months ago.

Hatgopalpur Police Camp in-charge Billal Hossain said locals spotted the bodies hanging from a branch of a tree in the village field this morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.












