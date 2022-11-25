6 injured in Jatrabari road accident

Six people, including two women and a child, were injured in a tripartite road accident over Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover bridge in city's Jatrabari on Wednesday night.

The injured are Md Ali Hosen, 68, his wife Salma Begum,56, Aleya Begum, 38, her daughter Khadija Akhter, 8, CNG auto rickshaw driver Ainul Haque, 50, and a passerby named Abdur Rob, 30.

According to Police and the locals, the accident occurred

Around 9.15pm on Wednesday as the CNG carrying the victims tried to avoid collision with a speeding motorbike coming from behind, and collided with a passenger bus and another CNG, coming from the opposite direction.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). DMCH police outpost In-Charge Md Bacchu Mia said that currently, all of them are undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of the hospital.

However, the residential medical officers of DMCH said that two of the injured persons are in critical condition. -BSS