6 NGO officials held for cheating people in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 24: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained six officials of a local fake Non Government Organisation (NGO) named Progressive Star Society (PSS) on Wednesday afternoon allegedly for cheating people of Taka six crore.

The detainees are Md Abdus Samad, 45,(mastermind) of Sabek Labhanga village, Md Jamal Uddin, 23, (manager) of Rasiknagar village, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, 22,(accountant) of Nayalabhanga village, Md Jewel Ali, 24, (field worker) of Harinagar village, Md Golam Rasel, 25, (field worker) of Nayalabhanga Sirotola village all under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district and Md Alamgir Hossain, 35,(field worker) of Lalitnagar village under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district. -BSS