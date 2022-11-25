One held with heroin in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 24: Members of Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested a drug peddler with 130 grams of heroin from Shajahanpur upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Md Zibroni Sheikh, 23, hailed from Natore district, a press release from RAB-12 said this afternoon.

The release said, being informed, a team of the force stopped a passenger bus in Banani area in the upazila around 10:00am. Searching the bus, they held Md Zibroni Sheikh with the heroin.

Later, he was sent to jail. -BSS















