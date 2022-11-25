Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

One held with heroin in Bogura

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

BOGURA, Nov 24: Members of Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested a drug peddler with 130 grams of heroin from Shajahanpur upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested was identified as Md Zibroni Sheikh, 23, hailed from Natore district, a press release from RAB-12 said this afternoon.
The release said, being informed, a team of the force stopped a passenger bus in Banani area in the upazila around 10:00am. Searching the bus, they held Md Zibroni Sheikh with the heroin.
Later, he was sent to jail.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 injured in Jatrabari road accident
6 NGO officials held for cheating people in C'nawabganj
5 to die for killing girl after gang rape in Rangpur
One held with heroin in Bogura
BASIS, a2i jointly arranges info session
Air Asia CEO to inaugurate operation in BD
SC cancels Basir’s bail
Art show of Yunus held in Ctg


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft