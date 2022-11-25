Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BASIS, a2i jointly arranges info session

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and a2i (Aspire to Innovate) of the ICT Division have jointly arranged an information session titled 'Letter Builder Innovation Challenge 2022' on Thursday at BASIS Auditorium.
The proposed letter-builder solution will have the facility to create any custom templates for Ministries or Departments as per their official needs.
These created templates can also be used by other offices as well. It will speed up the official work and communication process with government offices and other organizations.
AKM Ahmedul Islam Babu, Director of BASIS was present at the programme with Nayeem Ashrafi, Head of a2i's Innovation Fund, Mohammad Rashed Musharaf, National Consultant of A2I and other BASIS members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 injured in Jatrabari road accident
6 NGO officials held for cheating people in C'nawabganj
5 to die for killing girl after gang rape in Rangpur
One held with heroin in Bogura
BASIS, a2i jointly arranges info session
Air Asia CEO to inaugurate operation in BD
SC cancels Basir’s bail
Art show of Yunus held in Ctg


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft