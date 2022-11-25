BASIS, a2i jointly arranges info session

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and a2i (Aspire to Innovate) of the ICT Division have jointly arranged an information session titled 'Letter Builder Innovation Challenge 2022' on Thursday at BASIS Auditorium.

The proposed letter-builder solution will have the facility to create any custom templates for Ministries or Departments as per their official needs.

These created templates can also be used by other offices as well. It will speed up the official work and communication process with government offices and other organizations.

AKM Ahmedul Islam Babu, Director of BASIS was present at the programme with Nayeem Ashrafi, Head of a2i's Innovation Fund, Mohammad Rashed Musharaf, National Consultant of A2I and other BASIS members.









