Air Asia CEO to inaugurate operation in BD

Air Asia Aviation Group chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya is scheduled to visit Dhaka to inaugurate operations of their subsidiary Thai Air Asia for Dhaka-Bangkok route from Friday.

In a press release, their Bangladesh partner TAS Aviation Limited stated that the maiden flight carrying Santisuk Klongchaiya and other passengers was scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok at 12:05am on Friday.

Santisuk Klongchaiya has been playing a pivotal role in the airline's growth since its inception as a low-fare airline.

















