No Germany player safe after shock WC defeat: Flick

DOHA, NOV 24: Germany manager Hansi Flick warned on Thursday that no member of his starting XI was safe ahead of their crucial weekend clash with Spain after a shock 2-1 loss to Japan.

Defeat against Spain would almost certainly condemn Germany to a second straight group-stage exit -- an unthinkable outcome for a nation that had reached at least the semi-finals in every World Cup this century before 2018.

Flick promised to "turn the screws" against a Spanish side fresh from thumping Costa Rica 7-0, after which manager Luis Enrique promised "to play against Germany in the same way".

Asked if Joshua Kimmich's place in defensive midfield was guaranteed, Flick said his only priority was selecting a "top-notch" team.

"You can understand that we are discussing every matter of personnel and every position," Flick said. "We do that before every game.

"It's our job as a coaching team to set up the team in such a way that it's top-notch."

Flick faced criticism over his picks, particularly his decision to name Borussia Dortmund centre-back Niklas Suele, who played Takuma Asano onside for Japan's second goal, at right back. -AFP







