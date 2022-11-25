Both sides announced squads

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the 16-member squad for next month's three-match ODI series against India while Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squads for both red and white ball games on the same day.

All the fantastic five but Mashrafe Bin Mortaza were called up for Tamim Iqbal led side with no change in squad that played earlier in and against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh fans therefore, will see Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah and Mushfiq together after a long gap.

India on the contrary, had to drop senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and rookie Yash Dayal for respective injuries. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been named as replacements in the ODI squad.

The India cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 to play three ODIs and two Test matches. Which will commence with the One-dayers as the first and the second ODIs will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 4 and 7 respectively while the last match will take place on December 10 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. All the 50-over matches will be played under light starting at 12:00am (BST).

The Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2, the first of which is scheduled to be held between December 14 and 18 at ZACS while the last match of the tour will be played from December 22 to December 26 at SBNCS.



Bangladesh ODI Squad

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.

India ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

India Test Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

















