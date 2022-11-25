Embassy Football Fest kicks off today

With the participation of officials from different embassies in Dhaka, the third edition of the seven-a-side Embassy Football Fest is rolling today (Friday) at 10:00 am at United International University ground in Dhaka.

A total of 16 teams from different embassies, the United Nations, the European Union, the Foreign Ministry, and the Diplomat Police will play there.

Intending to increase solidarity in the diplomatic community in the country, the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh is arranging the event for a few years now.

In this regard, a press meet was held at Bangladesh Football Federation on Thursday.



















