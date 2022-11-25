Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taekwondo team leaves for France

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

A six-member Bangladesh taekwondo team left here on Thursday for France to participate in the French Open 2022 competition scheduled to be held from November 26-27 in Paris, the capital of France.
The six-member team included three men players, head of the team, team manager and team's coach, said a press release.
Suman Dey will lead the taekwondo team as the head of the team and Anowara Begum is the team manager of the taekwondo team while Mahmudul Hasan Rana, the general secretary of Bangladesh taekwondo federation, is the coach of the team.
The taekwondo team is expected to return home on December 1.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar must find 'A Game' to avoid WC embarrassment, says Sanchez
Croatia pounce on Nadal, Alcaraz absence as Spain crash in Davis Cup
England captain Kane fit to face USA: Southgate
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Luis Enrique backs Spain to stay hungry after historic rout
No Germany player safe after shock WC defeat: Flick
Both sides announced squads
Embassy Football Fest kicks off today


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft