Taekwondo team leaves for France

A six-member Bangladesh taekwondo team left here on Thursday for France to participate in the French Open 2022 competition scheduled to be held from November 26-27 in Paris, the capital of France.

The six-member team included three men players, head of the team, team manager and team's coach, said a press release.

Suman Dey will lead the taekwondo team as the head of the team and Anowara Begum is the team manager of the taekwondo team while Mahmudul Hasan Rana, the general secretary of Bangladesh taekwondo federation, is the coach of the team.

The taekwondo team is expected to return home on December 1.
















