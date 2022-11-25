Ali, Ismaila, Virgil, Valencia, Bale, Mehdi, Kane, Timothy to claim spotlight today

With the match between Brazil and Serbia, all the 32 team completed their opening match in the ongoing World Cup. The second headers of the sides will begin today with the match between Wales and Iran commencing at 4:00pm (BST), while Qatar will be taking on Senegal in the game starting at 7:00pm (BST) as the clash between the Netherland and Ecuador will kick off at 10:00pm (BST). England with engage with the USA in the last battle of the day starting at 1:00am (BST). The stars who are here to claim the spotlights today, are discussed below.



Qatar vs Senegal

Almoez Ali, Qatar

Qatar were toothless in the tournament opener and for the first time in the FIFA World Cup history of 92 years that a home team has lost their opening match as Ecuador netted the ball couple of occasions. But still Almoez Ali had their best chance at the end of the first half. He is the only player in the world who has scored in three different continental championships, and is currently Qatar's third highest all-time goal scorer, having registered 39 goals to date, is sure to utilize his experiences against Senegal.

Besides, Mohammed Muntari, who fired over in the dying minutes against Ecuador, Left-back Abdelkarim Hassan and Forward Hassan Al-Haydos can play impactful rule for the hosts.

Ismaila Sarr, Senegal

Like Qatar Senegal conceded a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in their first match and knock outstanding footworks from Ismail Sarr will be key for Senegal's survival match.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Senegal's Wildcard Iliman Ndiaye are quite impactful players in European leagues.



Netherlands vs Ecuador

Virgil van Dijk , The Netherlands

The Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk had been in his better not best against Senegal to protect the D-box, who also went-up for a header once. Van Dijk's rock solid center back will be a big challenge for Ecuador today.

The African nation will also have to defend speedy scorers like Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen alongside Memphis Depay.

Enner Valencia, Ecuador

Valencia scored both the goals for Ecuador against Qatar in the opening game. The first goal was a penalty while the second was a brilliant header. He is the key man to watch today against mighty opponents like Netherlands.

Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres were near perfect and gave very little to the Qatar forwards to work with while Estrada and the ever excellent Caicedo are here to break Dutch defending wall.



Wales vs Iran

Gareth Bale, Wales

Bale, the big star of small team, was the man to equalize against the USA and the match ended in 1-1 draw. The Welsh talisman, Welsh captain, Welsh hero, Gareth Bale, is the nation's leading goalscorer with 40 strikes prior to the World Cup, is the biggest star of today's Wales vs Iran game.

Mehdi Taremi, Iran

Iran pull a goal back through Mehdi After 6-2 fiasco against England, the Iranian must looking to turn around against another British side the Wales and Mehdi Taremi will be the x-factor in such case. Taremi braces in 65th and 90+13 minutes were just consolidation against England.

Besides, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi are two more Iranian players to keep eye on.



England vs USA

Harry Kane, England

Despite goals galore from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish against Iran, the captain of the Three Lions is still the biggest name to watch today, who trails Wayne Rooney by one goal for England's all-time scoring record (53). The Tottenham talisman scored one in the 46th minute of the game.

Timothy Weah, USA

Tim Weah, the USMNT squad that won the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League - the inaugural edition of the competition. In the final, Weah came on in the second half to help the U.S. defeat regional rival Mexico in a thrilling 3-2 win. He played in nine games, including eight starts during the latest qualifiers and gave the United States a deserved lead at the break in the first-half opener.

Christian Pulisic is also the name of a big threat for the Englishmen.







