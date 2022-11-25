Video
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Iran needs a win to keep hope alive

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
MAHTAB UDDIN

England's players attend a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha on November 24, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between England and USA. photo: AFP

One of the Asian challengers the Islamic Republic of Iran is playing its second match in Group-B of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Wales today (Friday) at 4:00 pm at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar's third-largest municipality Ar-Rayyan.
The Persian boys are currently languishing at the bottom of the point table with zero point while their opponents Wales have a single point in their collection. The gulf nation had a taste of a 2-6 defeat to powerful England in its first match Monday. The Celtic nation, on the other hand, suffered a 1-1 tie against the United States of America in its first match on the same day.
If Iran loses the match today, it will be unlikely for the Asian team to qualify for the round of 16. A win will keep Wales ahead for the next round.

(L-R) Iran's midfielder #06 Saeid Ezatolahi, Iran's defender #23 Ramin Rezaeian, Iran's forward #20 Sardar Azmoun, Iran's midfielder #14 Saman Ghoddos and Iran's defender #03 Ehsan Hajsafi take part in a training session at the Al-Rayyan training facility in Doha on November 24, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Wales and Iran. photo: AFP

Wales is 19th at the current FIFA World Ranking while the Islamic Republic is holding 20th place. Considering their ranking, both the rivals are considered rather equal. It is the sixth time Iran is playing in the final stage of the World Cup while it's the second one for Wales.
The only match between the two teams was a friendly match that took place decades ago in 1978 and ended in a narrow 1-0 win for Wales. Years have passed and the Asian team has improved in different departments and worked on skills this time. So, it is going to be an examination of the capabilities of these two. This match will say how much they improved after so many days.

England meets USA tonight
England, the current leader in Group-B, will meet the USA at 1:00 am after Thursday midnight in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
The English have full three points after a 6-2 win over Iran in the first match in the group while the American boys have a single point in their collection following a 1-1 draw with Wales.
It is the 16th World Cup and the seventh in a row for England. For the USA, it is the 11th World Cup. At this moment, England is holding 5th place and the USA 16th in the FIFA ranking.
So far, the two opponents met 11 times where England won eight and USA two matches. Two were tie matches.
They played a 1-1 tie in the 2010 FIFA World Cup while England defeated the opponent by 3-0 in an International Friendly in Nov 2018.
In the other matches today, Senegal will take on the host Qatar at 7:00 pm and the Netherlands will face Ecuador at 10:00 pm.








