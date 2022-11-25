|
Environmental activists from the group "Derniere Renovation" block the traffic as they are chained together to claim for energy building renovations in France, in Toulouse, south-western France, on November 24. An obligation of building energy renovation was listed in the 149 measures for a "new vision of the transition" in the Citizen Climate Convention (CCC) study in 2021. photo : AFP