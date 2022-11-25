Hungary to send Ukraine 187m Euros after opposing EU aid package

BUDAPEST, Nov 24: Hungary will send Ukraine 187 million euros ($195 million) in financial aid, the government said on Thursday, after refusing to take part in a European Union aid package for the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has opposed a joint loan-financed 18-billion-euro EU support package for Ukraine for 2023, drawing fresh accusations that he is undermining unity in the 27-member bloc.

During 12 straight years in power, the staunch nationalist has regularly vetoed, or threatened to veto, EU undertakings on issues from migration to Russia sanctions.

Orban insists that Hungary wants to pay its "equitable" share of Ukraine aid, but on a bilateral basis rather than as part of an EU bloc loan.

"We will provide the 187 million euros to Ukraine that would be Hungary's share of the planned 18-billion-euro joint EU loan, through bilateral means from the national budget but not through another joint EU loan," the premier's political director Balazs Orban wrote on Twitter. -AFP











