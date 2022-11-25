Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Seats where BJP may bite dust

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: The high-stakes Assembly Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5 - during which the ruling BJP is likely to witness a close fight with Congress, AIMIM and AAP. While most of the opinion polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, the vigorous campaigning by AAP, the rebellion within the BJP, the anti-incumbency factor and the Morbi mishap are likely to impact the final outcome of the polls. Besides the threat posed by AAP, the recent agitations by local tribals against various government projects in the south Gujarat region could also shatter the ruling BJP's dream to ''break all previous records'' in this election.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had a narrow victory over the main opposition Congress as it managed to win just 99 seats. In as many as 36 seats, the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes. The Congress ended up with 76 seats in the 182- member assembly. But this time, what is likely to work in favour of the ruling BJP is the fact that it has roped in Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor - both fierce critics of the saffron party at one point in time.

Also, the ruling BJP has dropped nearly 42 sitting MLAs and replaced them with fresh candidates, in part, even former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel along with other stalwarts were dropped from the candidate list, say party insiders to combat the feeling of fatigue among the party's own voters who have seen 27 years of uninterrupted rule by the BJP. However, BJP counters this perception by claiming that the faces of the Opposition fight in 2017 - Alpesh Thakore and Hardik Patel - are now part of the BJP, as well as 15-17 Congress MLAs who had won in 2017. -ZEE NEWS









