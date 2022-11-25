Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan names former spymaster as new army chief

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Pakistan names former spymaster as new army chief

Pakistan names former spymaster as new army chief

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24: Pakistan's government nominated a former spymaster Thursday to be the next military chief, a position long considered the real power in the nuclear-armed Islamic nation of 220 million people.
Syed Asim Munir, currently quartermaster general, will replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is retiring this month after serving as chief of army staff since November 2016.
"The process has completed in accordance with the law and constitution," Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told reporters, adding the nomination had been sent to the president for confirmation.
Pakistan's military, the world's sixth largest, holds undue influence over the nation and has staged at least three coups since independence in 1947, ruling for more than three decades.
Even during periods of civilian rule, the army chief has long been considered the real kingmaker and the appointment is freighted with huge political significance.
The army chief also has to handle multiple domestic security threats from rising militancy, as well as the delicate balance of power with arch-rival India, against who Pakistan has fought three wars.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's C-19 infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Seats where BJP may bite dust
Pakistan names former spymaster as new army chief
Over 80,000 Russian passports issued in 'annexed' Ukraine: Moscow
Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's PM
Protests erupt at largest iPhone factory in China
UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote plans
7 killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft