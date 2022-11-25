Food factory sealed off for fraudulence

GAIBANDHA, Nov 24: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) sealed off a food factory in the district town on Wednesday. In addition, the factory owner was fined Tk 50,000.

A team of DNCRP led by its Assistant Director Abdus Salam raided at New Bismillah Food in Mitali Bazar area, and imposed the fine and took the decision of sealing the factory.

DNCRP official Salam said the factory authorities had been cheating people by using wrappers from different companies. Based on the complaint, the team raided the factory and found proof of the allegation.

Gaibandha District Agricultural Marketing Officer Md Shah Moazzem Hossain and police also joined the team.







