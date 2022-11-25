Video
Home Countryside

Green Heaven chairman honoured at Shakhipur

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Eminent Nephrologists and Chairman of Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS) Prof. Dr. MA Samad was accorded a reception and honoured with an award on Tuesday  at Shakhipur Upazila of Tangail District.
The reception was accorded at a ceremony organised by Hridoye 71, a socio-cultural organisation, on the occasion of its founding anniversary.
Prof. Dr. MA Samad, also the founder and chairman of Green Heaven, an organisation dedicated to promoting green revolution in the society, was honoured for his contribution to plantation and widespread forestation and raising awareness among people at his locality in Shakhipur.
"The level of carbon emission is alarmingly high not only in Bangladesh but across the globe, and we have no alternative to changing our habit and mindset in plantation around our habitation so that every parts of the country could be a sound place to live", said Prof. Samad while addressing the event.
He also urged all to change their lifestyle and food habit to stay away from the non-communicable diseases, for a sound health and mind.
Among others, SM Selim Reza, secretary general, Bangladesh Graduate Radiology and Imaging Technologists Association, presided over the programme while Lion Abul Kalam Azad, president of Hridoye 71 Cultural Parisad, Mahfizur Rahman Mamun, general secretary, and Md Jashim Uddin, president of Sonarbangla Sangskritik Foundation, also spoke on the occasion.


