Public Engineering Day observed in Natore

NATORE, Nov 24: Public Engineering Day was observed in the district on Wednesday.

A rally was brought out in the town, which paraded main roads marking the day. Later on, a meeting was arranged at Swadhinata Chattar.

Natore Municipality Mayor Uma Chowdhury Jolly was present at the function as the chief guest.

Md Abdur Rahaman. president of Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh-Natore (IDEB) and Md Mostafa Kamal, general secretary of IDEB, spoke at the meeting.

Speakers said, IDEB has passed 52 glorious years; since the independence of the country, the organisation has been making development plans and materialising these sincerely.

