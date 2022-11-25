7 jailed in murder, rape cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced six people to life-term of imprisonment and another three years' jail in different murder and rape cases in two districts- Sirajganj and Rajshahi.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a child in Belkuchi Upazila in 2011.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 Court Judge Md Erfan Ullah handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are Osman, 25, Sohel, 25, Kawsar, 24, Al-Amin, 35, and Hiran, 30.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

The court acquitted Md Alhaj and Golam from the case as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

Washkuruni Locket, additional public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on February 15, 2011, the five accused killed child Emon due to a dispute over land.

The deceased's uncle Sanwar Hossain filed a case with Belkuchi Police Station (PS) in the incident.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

RAJSHAHI: A man was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment and another to three years' jail in different rape cases in the district in two days.

A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a fifth grader schoolgirl in Charghat Upazila in 2012.

Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Hasanuzzaman handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Ujjal Ali, 35, a resident of Purba Kabalipara Village in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month in jail.

PP of the court Advocate Shamsun Nahar Mukti confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on September 27, 2012, Ujjal Ali raped the 11-year-old girl after taking her in a sugarcane field in Charghat Upazila.

A case was filed with Charghat PS in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

On the other hand, a court has ordered to send a teacher to jail in a case filed for raping his student for three years by threatening her to leak the video record of the rape in Mohanpur Upazila.

Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Hasanuzzaman passed the order on Monday afternoon rejecting the bail plea of accused Md Masud Sarker, 50.

According to the case statement, Masud Sarker, a teacher of Batupara Technical and Commercial Institute, called the victim to his house at around 2:30pm offering her to provide academic note on May 10 in 2019. He violated the victim there and video recorded the incident through his mobile phone set.

The victim said accused Masud violated her several times after threatening her to spread the video on social media and also making false promise to delete the video record from the mobile phone set.

She further said, "I gave up my study and went to Gazipur on August 13 in 2020, where I joined in a factory to save myself from the torture and rape of the accused. On September 9, he made a phone call to me and asked me to meet him to do some correction for SSC admit card and other information in the institution. Besides, he assured me to delete the video record from his mobile phone set."

The victim said, "When I met him, he took me to Cox's Bazar instead of Education Office. There she violated me there for three days."

On July 3 in 2021, the victim lodged a case with the tribunal in this regard.

Special PP of the tribunal Advocate Syeda Shmasunnahar said the court rejected the bail plead of the accused and ordered him to send in jail.







