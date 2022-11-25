Development work starts at Mujibnagar mango garden to save century-old trees



Century-old trees at Mujibnagar mango garden dying. photo: observer

The garden was in dire need of development as well as proper preservation to keep up the history of Meherpur.

To develop and preserve the garden, an initiative was taken by the deputy commissioner (DC).

A development project of Tk 86,84,600 has been taken up. The project has recently been opened by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak.

The project works include irrigation, weeding, planting saplings, and applying combined fertiliser and pesticide.

Landlord Kedarnath Roy of undivided Bengal had raised the mango orchard for his wife. The garden had 1,200 mango trees of 12 varieties. But most mangoes are tested sour.

The orchard came under the East Pakistan government after the division of the country. Later on it has come under the Bangladesh government since 1971. On April 17, 1971, the first government of Bangladesh took oath in the garden. In the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, acting president Syed Nazrul Islam, prime minister Tajuddin Ahmed, foreign minister Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, finance minister Captain M Mansoor Ali, and home minister AHM Kamruzzaman took oath there.

Since independence, the garden was losing its heritage due to negligence. Hundreds of mango trees have already died while hundreds more are set to die.

DC Dr Mohammad Monsur Alam Khan took the initiative. He sent letters to the Ministry of Agriculture, seeking allocation of fund for the development of the garden of Mujibnagar Historic Smriti Complex.

Later on, the ministry allocated about Tk 87 lakh. On November 16, the agriculture minister opened the project in presence of Farhad Hossain, MP, state minister for Public Administration.

DC Monsur Alam Khan said, trees are dying due to lack of care; this mango orchard of Mujibnagar is the wealth of Meherpur; government earns revenue from it; it also bears historic memoir.

"We had no separate allocation for garden maintenance. Ministry of Agriculture has given us allocation. Hopefully, trees will be alive with proper care," the DC maintained.













