Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

T-Aman harvest begins in Khulna in full swing

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 24: Harvesting of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) has begun in full swing in all four districts of the division.
The T-Aman harvesting has been taking place for the last two weeks.
This year, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) fixed the target of T-Aman cultivation on 2, 99,110 hectares (ha) of land, with a production target of 12, 07,805 metric tons (mt) of paddy in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail districts.  
"Farmers have cultivated T-Aman on 2,95,570 ha, less by 3,540 ha or 1.18 per cent against the fixed-farming target," said Foiz Ahmed Mian, sub-assistant agriculture officer in Khulna.
The cultivation target was achieved 98.82 per cent after blissful rain, he added. The T-Aman sapling plantation suffered setback at the initial and mid-time stage due to drought. But the production has exceeded the target.
At present, growers are carrying out their harvesting activities amid enthusiasm. They are getting bumper production of the paddy, he added.
Additional Director of the DAE-Khulna region Md Faridul Hasan said, favourable weather, proper distribution of high-quality seed by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), timely supply of fertiliser and other agri-inputs have made it possible for getting desired yielding.
The DAE also provided training among farmers for adopting modern technologies, crop management and preservation of quality seed, he added.
At least 498.7 ha of crop land got totally damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang while 19,233 farmers were affected. These victim farmers will be rehabilitated soon, he further said.
Some 7,033.4 tonne crops worth Tk 15.58cr were destroyed by Sitrang.
He said, the DAE is going to adopt an agricultural rehabilitation programme in the cyclone-affected areas soon, after receiving allocation from the government.
So far, about 46, 211 ha has been harvested, which stood for 15.6 per cent. The rest will be finished by December, the DAE official maintained.


