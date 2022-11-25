CUMILLA, Nov 24: Lecturer Jalal Uddin, staff reporter of NTV in the district, died of brain stroke on Wednesday evening. He was 51.

He breathed his last while being treated at a Dhaka private hospital.

After his second Namaz-e-Janaza held at Shuvatali area of Cumilla town, he was laid down in a local graveyard.

The first janaza was held on the Cumilla Central Eidgah premises at 10:30 am. It was attended by Cumilla Press Club journalists and leaders.

Virtually, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam and Press Club President Md Lutfoir Rahman condoled his death.

He left behind his wife, one son and one daughter, many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.





















