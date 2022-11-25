Three ‘commit suicide’ in Jhenidah, Pirojpur

A couple and a girl reportedly committed suicide in Jhenidah and Pirojpur respectively.

JHENIDAH: Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a youth and his wife from a tree in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Ramjan Hossain Rujib, 20, son of Chunu Sheikh, a resident of Haripur Village in the upazila, and his wife Mukta Khatun, 18. They got married just two months ago.

Hatgopalpur Police Camp In-charge Billal Hossain said locals spotted the bodies hanging from a branch of a tree in the village field in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It was learnt that Ramjan and Mukta eloped two months ago but Mukta's family did not accept their marriage.

The couple might have committed suicide by hanging themselves, the police official added.

PIROJPUR: A young girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Afifa Akter, 12, was the daughter of Babul Hawlader, a resident of Sankarpasa Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Afifa's mother scolded her for not paying attention on study. Following this, Afifa hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station AJM Masuduzzman confirmed the incident.










