Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:07 PM
Home Countryside

Youth gets life term in Rangpur

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

 RANGPUR, Nov 24: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a young man to life imprisonment for raping a girl of Taraganj Upazila in 2020.
The court also fined him Tk 5,000, in default, he will have to suffer one more month in jail.
Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge M Ali Ahmed announced the verdict.
Condemned convict is Mithun Sheikh, 35, a resident of Damodarpur Kazi Para area of the upazila.
Tajibur Rahman Laiju, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the       matter.
According to the prosecution, the victim had an affair with Mithun Sheikh. On December 7, 2020, Mithun raped the victim with the lure of marriage.
Later, a case was filed with Taraganj Police Station on December 11.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.
On Thursday, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of witnesses.


